Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20
JTA: Year after Poway attack, Lori Gilbert-Kaye remembered
One year after a shooter attacked the Poway of Chabad during services, killing a beloved member, the synagogue’s rabbi stood alone in the sanctuary of the empty building to lead a memorial.
Rabbi Mendel Goldstein remembered Lori Gilbert-Kaye as kind and “beautiful” inside and out in the one-hour taped memorial released Sunday on the San Diego-area Chabad’s website.
Goldstein is the son of Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was shot and lost a finger in the April 27, 2019, attack. Gilbert-Kaye, 60, died while shielding the rabbi with her body.
