JTA: Tracking of coronavirus carriers out unless Knesset makes it law

The Supreme Court ruled that cellphone tracking of confirmed CV-19 carriers could only continue if the Knesset passed legislation allowing it to take place.

A three-judge panel on Sunday said the government could extend the practice for the next few weeks as long as it introduces legislation this week and takes action on it.

The Shin Bet has been using cellphone and credit card data to retroactively track the movement of people who had contracted the coronavirus for nearly two months with the aim of establishing where infected individuals had been and whom they came in contact with in order to stem the spread of the virus.