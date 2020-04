19:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Memorial Day siren at 8 p.m. At 8:00 pm, a minute-long memorial siren will be heard throughout the State of Israel, bringing its citizens and institutions to a standstill and marking the beginning of Memorial Day commemorations of Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror attacks. ► ◄ Last Briefs