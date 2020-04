18:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 US ambassador to Israel tweets Memorial Day message US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, tweeted a Memorial Day message to Israel's citizens. "A message from the United States to the people of Israel on Yom Hazikaron — Memorial Day. May you all be spared further conflict or violence. America stands with you." ► ◄ Last Briefs