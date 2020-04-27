Maya Avishai appointed spokeswoman for State Comptroller's Office

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman announced the appointment of Maya Avishai to the position of spokeswoman for the State Comptroller's Office. Avishai was selected for the post following a tender process in which dozens of candidates competed for the position.

Avishai has over 20 years of experience in the field of media strategy, speaking, crisis management and digital in the largest international and governmental business corporations in Israel. She has served as spokeswoman in the economic-social spheres of the Prime Minister's Office, spokeswoman and member of the management team of the Israel Post Company, and in her most recent role as spokeswoman and director of global communications for ICL.

State Comptroller Engelman said: "The State Comptroller's Tender Committee unanimously elected Ms. Maya Avishai as the office's spokeswoman out of many good candidates. I am pleased with Maya's appointment to the Comptroller's Office. I am confident that her experience in the business-political sector will greatly assist in promoting the activities of the Comptroller's Office and contribute to further strengthening his public status. "