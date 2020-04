18:20 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Mashgiach of Lakewood Yeshiva passes away The yeshiva website said its mashgiach, Rabbi Yehuda Jacobs, had passed away. The announcement said Rabbi Jacobs had taught thousands of classes on shlom bayit and was an influencial and beloved leader. ► ◄ Last Briefs