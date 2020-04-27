TLV University student initiates boycott of consumer chains

Daria Schleifer, a publicist and student at Tel Aviv University, posted to Facebook a call to boycott large corporations, who announced that they would only allow employees to return from unpaid sick leave if they received special NIS 6 billion compensation from the state.

In an interview to Arutz Sheva News, Schleifer said the boycott's goal is to "prove to citizens that they have the ability to influence various factors that influence the taxes they pay through simple consumer decision, and not just elections."

"If this spreads, blackmail moves will be deemed illegitimate, which will spur both the government and private [sector] to avoid these kinds of demands," she added.