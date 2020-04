18:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Prime Minister confirms: Gradual return to school starting this Sunday Read more Kindergarten children ages 0-6 to return in small groups alternating days. 1st and 3rd graders to be in small groups of up to 15 students. ► ◄ Last Briefs