Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Bennett: Working in perfect harmony with Netanyahu Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said in an interview to Galei Tzahal radio that despite political tensions with Netanyahu, "we are working in complete harmony in the security department. He isn't standing in my way, and for the past six months, he hasn't changed a single decision of mine."