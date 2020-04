17:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 1,510 fallen police, Border Police since country's inception 1,510 members of the police force and Border Police have fallen in the service of their country since the birth of the State of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs