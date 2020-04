17:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Bennett: Waging war on Iran even as we speak Defense Minister Naftali Bennett addressed a series of recent attacks in Syria attributed to Israel. "Even as we speak, we are waging a very significant campaign against Iran in Syria by way of additional channels. My mission is to get the Iranians out of Syria and we will win, because [we are defending our] home," Bennett said on Galei Tzahal radio. ► ◄ Last Briefs