PM to decide on re-opening outdoor markets

Representatives of Israeli markets participated in PM Netanyahu's situational assessment attended by the Minister of Finance, the Director-General of the Ministry of Health and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon.

Tali Friedman, chairman of the Mahane Yehuda market traders, urged Netanyahu to re-open the markets immediately. "The mayor of Jerusalem has created an outline that makes the Mahane Yehuda market safer than all supermarkets, beauty salons, hairdressers and IKEA stores put together. Financial damages to us and farmers in Israel is about NIS 100 million," said Friedman.

"We did not ask for grants, we did not ask for compensation, we only asked to let us get up in the morning and return to making a living..."