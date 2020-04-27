|
17:06
Reported
News BriefsIyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20
UK: Increase in number of kids suffering from 'mystery' disease
The UK's National Health Service warned of an increase in the number of children suffering from an unknown disease that may be related to the coronavirus.
Kan News reported that the symptoms include abdominal pain and heart problems, with the potential for fatalities. It is unknown how many cases have been diagnosed thus far, but the number appears relatively minor at present.
Last Briefs