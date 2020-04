16:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 90-year-old COVID-19 patient succumbs to virus A 90-year-old woman passed away of the virus at the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba. ► ◄ Last Briefs