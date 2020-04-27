|
16:42
Reported
Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20
Palestinian Arab captured after scaling settlement fence
A masked Palestinian Arab who had scaled of the fence of Mevo Dotan community in northern Samaria was captured and transferred to the IDF for questioning. Her investigation revealed that the person in question was a transgender man from one of the surrounding villages who had fled her family after trying to commit suicide.
Channel 13 reported that the individual attempted to penetrate Jewish communities on three separate occassions. The IDF transferred the individual to PA security forces.
