16:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 82-year-old succumbs to COVID-19 A 82-year-old CV-19 patient suffering from multiple background sicknesses succumbed to the virus today at the Ma'ayanei Yeshua hospital in Bnei Brak. ► ◄ Last Briefs