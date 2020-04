16:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 2024 Gymnastics championship to take place in Israel Kan News reported that the Executive Committee of the World Gymnastics Association has decided that the 2024 World Acrobatics Championship will be held in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs