16:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Father of critically-sick CV-19 patient: "We're falling apart' Eliyahu Biton, father of a 11-year-old girl in serious condition after contracting the coronavirus, told Kan News: "We are falling apart. The feeling is very difficult." "[We] are helpless, [we] do not know how to help our daughter." ► ◄ Last Briefs