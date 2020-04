15:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 MK Ram Ben Barak's silent Knesset appearance Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak will make a 2-minute "silent" appearance at the Knesset plenum in protest of proceedings on the day prior to Memorial Day. ► ◄ Last Briefs