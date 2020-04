15:15 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 IDF arrest man who crossed Gaza border A short time ago, IDF soldiers arrested a man who crossed the perimeter fence in the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The suspect was arrested carrying a knife. ► ◄ Last Briefs