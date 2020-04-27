Yesh Atid MKs to leave Knesset at 4 p.m.

Members of the Yesh Atid faction have decided to leave the Knesset at 4 p.m. in protest of proceedings on Memorial Day eve.

The factions's chair, MK Meir Kohen said: "There are more important things than politics. For an entire day, Knesset Speaker Gantz has been allowing Knesset members who are children to bereaved families.

Instead of responding to our request to pass Basic Laws legislation on Thursday, the prime minister's junior criminal partner, Gantz, is trying to demand that Knesset members choose between their democratic right and the preparations they need to make on this important and difficult day."