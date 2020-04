14:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Lapid: 'You've crawled into Netanyau's fifth government' Read more Yesh Atid's MK Yair Lapid slams Blue and White for signing an agreement with PM Netanyahu. 'You said he was a con man.' ► ◄ Last Briefs