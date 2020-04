14:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Lapid answers Liberman: I have no intention of saving Netanyahu Knesset Member Yair Lapid responded to a tweet by Chairman of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman, "Ivet, this is how you know me? I have no intention of saving Bibi. The only one who saved him is Benny Gantz. If in another year, after the Corona, we have the option of overthrowing the government, we will obviously overthrow it. " ► ◄ Last Briefs