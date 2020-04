14:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Arab League to convene meeting in bid to block sovereignty bid Read more Arab leaders to hold emergency meeting this week in bid to 'confront' Israeli plans to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs