|
14:09
Reported
News BriefsIyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20
Basic Law amendment approved for first reading
In a majority of 10 to 6 Knesset members, the special committee in the Knesset approved for first reading the amendment of the Basic Law, which enshrines the coalition agreement between Blue and White and Likud.
The bill authorizes the rotation and states that the status of an alternate prime minister will be compared to that of the prime minister. The law will be voted on in the Knesset plenary on Thursday.
Last Briefs