11:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Dozens demonstrate near Mea She'arim Dozens of protesters near the Mea She'arim neighborhood in Jerusalem are protesting the closure of the Talmud Torah on Avinoam Yellin Street. ► ◄ Last Briefs