11:41 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 'Hauser and Hendel tried to foil everything the party did' Read more Yesh Atid's new chairman, Ofer Shelah, slams MKs Zvi Hauser, Yoaz Hendel, for not being loyal to joint Blue and White list. ► ◄ Last Briefs