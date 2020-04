10:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Report: 3 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Iranian stronghold in Syria Read more Syria claims three civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Damascus. Strikes reportedly targeted Iranian and Hezbollah stronghold. ► ◄ Last Briefs