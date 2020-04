08:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Kinneret level rises half a centimeter since yesterday The Sea of Galilee has risen by half a cm since yesterday and is now at -208.925 meters, according to the Water Authority. A full Kinneret is missing 12.5 cm. ► ◄ Last Briefs