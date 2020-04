08:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 South Korean minister: No basis to reports that Kim Jong Un is sick South Korea's Minister of Unification rejects reports of the condition of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "There is no basis for reports that Kim Jong Un is in serious condition," the South Korean minister said. ► ◄ Last Briefs