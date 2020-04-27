|
08:03
Reported
News BriefsIyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20
Netanyahu still debating whether allow opening of education system
Ministers tell Kan that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still debating whether to allow the education system to open next week - and if so, in what way.
According to them, one of the reasons for the deliberation is the fact that it has not been two weeks since the initial relief was approved, so it is impossible to know if they have led to an increase in morbidity from coronavirus.
Last Briefs