Former Minister Gideon Patt passes away at 87

Former Minister and Knesset Member Gideon Patt passed away at 87.

Patt was elected to the Knesset in 1970 and served on behalf of the Gahal and Likud parties. He served as Minister of Industry and Commerce, Minister of Housing and Tourism. He retired from political life in 1996.

Patt left behind him a wife, three sons and daughters and ten grandchildren. Due to the Corona restrictions, his funeral and shiva will be held in the limited family circle.