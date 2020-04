07:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 US: 1,330 people die from coronavirus in past day 1,330 people died from the coronavirus in the United States in the last day, according to Johns Hopkins University data.



The number of deaths from the virus in the United States is 54,841. The total number of people infected is 964,937.