Political officials: There's a chance we'll get to fourth elections

The deadline for establishing the unity government has been postponed to at least the second week of May, according to senior official in the political system quoted in Israel Hayom.

One official warned that the difficulties in setting up the new government were so numerous that there was still a chance that the move would not mature and that "Israel would reach a fourth election." The predictions come as a result of the failure of the Blue and White to conduct the Knesset "Exchange Committee" meeting. The committee is scheduled to complete in a very short time introduction of complicated changes to the basic laws of government work and the prime minister. A determined struggle by members of "Yesh Atid" on the committee caused prolonged delays in the progress of the legislation, and raised concerns among senior Likud officials.