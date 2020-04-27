07:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Memorial Day events start tonight at 8 pm Tonight at 8pm there will be a one-minute siren that will officially open Memorial Day events for Israeli fallen victims, which will be carried out without mass ceremonies or many participants in cemeteries across the country.



The state ceremony at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem will be filmed and broadcast on television channels only in limited presence. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the masses in homes will be called to rise and sing Hatikvah together. At 9pm, the annual "Songs in Memory" at the Knesset's that was pre-recorded for five days, in segments and without audience, will be held.



The "Songs in the Square" event in Tel Aviv will also be held without a crowd, and will be broadcast on Channel 12. During the event, song clips from artists filmed in previous years will be screened.