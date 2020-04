07:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Taylor Swift slams Soros family for ‘shameless greed’ Read more Pop star Taylor Swift rips Soros family for 'shameless greed', drawing criticism from progressive-left groups. ► ◄ Last Briefs