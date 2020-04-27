|
07:41
Reported
News BriefsIyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20
Today: Big discussion on graded return to studies
Today, the crucial debate, expected to be attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the various alternatives to a gradual return of the education system is to be held.
According to an unapproved Department of Education outline, first to third graders will already start returning to school on Sunday fully. In addition, kindergartners will come back but will be divided, and each group will study in kindergarten for half a week and half in distance learning.
Last Briefs