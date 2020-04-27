|
News BriefsIyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20
Hamas newspaper: Israel spreading the coronavirus
The Hamas newspaper Felesteen on Sunday published an article on the spread of the coronavirus in eastern Jerusalem in which it accused Israel of spreading the virus.
According to the paper, the increase in coronavirus patients in eastern Jerusalem "raises concern about the failure of the Israeli Ministry of Health to conduct tests to diagnose the coronavirus and about the Israeli policy preventing the Palestinian Authority and other relevant parties from intervening in the situation to stop the spread of the virus in the city."
