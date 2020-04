04:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 MK Hauser: Yesh Atid is a left-wing party Read more Derech Eretz MK: Had we known the Blue and White alliance would include Yesh Atid, we would not have joined. ► ◄ Last Briefs