03:21
Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20
British PM to announce easing of lockdown?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for the easing of the lockdown imposed on the country in the wake of the coronavirus, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.
According to the report, the plans could be announced as early as this week. Sky News reported earlier on Sunday that Johnson arrived back at 10 Downing Street after spending several weeks recovering from coronavirus.
