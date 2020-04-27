Trump: Reports that Health Secretary will be fired - 'fake news'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed reports that his administration is considering firing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

“Reports that H.H.S. Secretary Alex Azar is going to be ‘fired’ by me are Fake News. The Lamestream Media knows this, but they are desperate to create the perception of chaos & havoc in the minds of the public. They never even called to ask. Alex is doing an excellent job!” he tweeted.