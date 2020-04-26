Progressives mum on sexual assault allegations against Biden

Allegations of sexual assault made by former Joe Biden staffer Tara Reade have fallen on deaf ears when it comes to Democrat Party elites. The party of the #MeToo movement and genderless pronouns may end up having a sexual offender running for the highest office in the country but thus far, party faithful have made it painfully clear that they're sticking with their man rain or shine.

The woman in question has made multiple claims that Biden assaulted her in the midst of the 1993 Senate run. According to her account in The Intercept, the then-incumbent Senator from Delaware had another member of his team tell Reade Biden wanted her to meet him at the Capitol Building. When she arrived, he allegedly came on to her. When Reade protested, she recalled his saying, "Come on, man. I heard you liked me."