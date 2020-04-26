Dozens arrested in Berlin anti-lockdown demonstration

Dozens of people have been arrested at a Berlin demonstration protesting the German government's lockdown regulations and demanding that the government "restore freedom." The protest was unauthorized; a maximum of 20 people are allowed to congregate, and the demonstration was attended by around a thousand people, including both right- and left-wing groups.

Germany has currently 157,120 confirmed cases of coronavirus, up by 607 from yesterday. Almost 6,000 people have died of the epidemic, with just 19 dying in the last 24 hours.