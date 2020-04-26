Gantz congratulates Peretz for 'demonstrating national responsibility'

Blue & White leader Benny Gantz has spoken with Labor party head Amir Peretz, following the decision of Labor party members to authorize the party's entrance into the unity government being formed by Likud and Blue & White, as part of the Blue & White party.

Gantz congratulated Peretz and said that he and the members of his party had demonstrated national responsibility at a time of medical, economic, and social crisis - a time when the State of Israel is facing its greatest challenge since its establishment.