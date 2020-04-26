Russia tightens lockdown regulations as virus cases mount

Russian authorities recorded an increase of 6,361 coronavirus cases in the last day, for a total of more than 80,000 so far, The Guardian reported.

747 people have died in Russia so far from coronavirus-related complications. Moscow, the capital city, has been the worst affected.

Much of Russia is now in strict lockdown, with citizens only allowed to leave their homes in order to purchase food or medicine, to obtain urgent medical treatment, walk a dog, or take out the trash. Muscovites must apply for a digital permit for any other excursion.