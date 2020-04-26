'ISA contact-tracing instrumental in enabling gov't to ease lockdown'

Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz has responded with concern to the decision of the Supreme Court to halt the ISA's use of contact-tracing in order to identify potential carriers of the coronavirus, requiring a change in the law before the program is resumed.

"As someone who has headed the ministerial team that has been overseeing the ISA's program to combat the coronavirus epidemic in recent weeks, I am aware that the contribution of the ISA is decisive in our ability to reduce the transmission of the virus," Steinitz said. "This program is instrumental in enabling the government to ease the lockdown regulations, restore freedom of movement to citizens, and get the economy up and running again," he noted.

"I am very concerned at this ruling of the Supreme Court, which imposes an almost impossible timetable on the government in what is an unnecessary and excessive intervention."