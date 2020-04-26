MK Michaeli: 'I'll continue to fight, I won't let the Labor party die'

MK Merav Michaeli (Labor) has expressed her disappointment at the decision of her party's members to join the unity government in a vote that was held this afternoon. Over 90% of the party's members voted.

"Today, the day on which Bibi Netanyahu declared his intention to annex Judea and Samaria, is also the day when Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli decided to join forces with him. [Benny] Gantz, [Gabi] Ashkenazi, and now Peretz and Shmuli, have pulled off the biggest ever political theft of the votes of Israeli citizens. Their coalition agreement with Bibi is a shameful collection of lies and distortions, and it has yet to be tested in the Supreme Court," she said.

"Unlike Peretz and Shmuli, I believe in the Labor party and I hope that not too far off in the future we will have the opportunity to recover and rebuild anew. We won't let the Labor party die! I will continue to fight, because I believe that the Labor party must grow in size and influence, in order to provide an alternative ideological vision - a vision of democracy, equal rights, welfare, and peace, a vision that Israel so badly needs."