'A third of virus patients were identified due to ISA contact-tracing'

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) has responded to the decision of the Supreme Court not to permit the government to make continued use of the ISA (Shabak) for contact-tracing of coronavirus patients without anchoring the provision in law.

"The ISA is an effective tool for the purpose, and around a third of coronavirus patients were located with its assistance," Shaked noted. "There is at present no effective technological substitute. The Committee for Foreign Affairs and Security is already monitoring its operation closely, and if we need legislation then that's what we'll do."

Shaked added that, "The infringement on privacy is preferable to an infringement on life and health, as well as to the ability to make a livelihood, and therefore it is important to continue to use the ISA, while monitoring its operations."