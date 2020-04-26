'We're not joining a right-wing government' says Labor leader Peretz

Commenting on the decision of Labor party members to join the unity government currently under formation, party leader MK Amir Peretz said, "I thank all the party's members - those who voted for entering the unity government, as well as those who opposed it.

"This evening we won the backing of an overwhelming majority of delegates to become a force for social democracy in the incoming government, and to implement sweeping economic changes in the daily lives of Israeli citizens," he said.

"We are not joining a right-wing government," Peretz emphasized. "We are joining a unity government, an equitable government with a rotation agreement [for prime minister]. Our strategic cooperation with Benny Gantz will restore the Labor movement to its place as a leading political movement that has real influence in Israel. I wish to thank my fellow Knesset member Itzik Shmuli for his cooperation, and I am certain that the citizens of Israel will find in him an excellent Welfare Minister ... In the coming days, I intend to work toward unifying the party so that we can work together effectively," Peretz concluded.