|
21:33
Reported
News BriefsIyar 2, 5780 , 26/04/20
As in France, number of those dying in Italy continues to fall
Reports from Italy indicate that 260 people died of coronavirus-related complications in the last day, the lowest daily increase for over a month, and 155 less than the day before.
According to The Guardian, 26,644 people have died so far in Italy, and 64,928 people have recovered.
Almost 200,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed; this number includes those who have either died or recovered.
Last Briefs